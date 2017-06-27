Montgomery Attorney Announces Run for Alabama Senate

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery attorney Will Barfoot has announced that he’s running for the Republican nomination for the District 25 seat in the Alabama Senate. Current Sen. Dick Brewbaker isn’t running for re-election.

“We can’t continue to elect career politicians and then be surprised when our problems get worse, not better,” Barfoot said. “I am running to bring fresh ideas and a new approach to problem-solving to the Alabama Senate. Some people say my ideas are out of the box thinking but I think they are just a combination of good common sense and applying tried and true conservative business principles to the legislature.”

Barfoot says he is promising to serve no more than three terms in the Senate.

Barfoot says fiscal responsibility will be his primary focus. He also wants to sponsor legislation that would create an incentive program for non-management level state employees and teachers to come forward with cost saving ideas. Barfoot wants to use his business experience to help companies expand and to help encourage new companies to locate in District 25. He says he will examine regulations on all sectors, including the agricultural industry which is responsible for a large percentage of Alabama’s job growth.

Barfoot is a partner with Barfoot & Schoettker, LLC. He is married to Kathy Barfoot and has five children. They are members of Thorington Road Baptist Church.

Senate District 25 covers parts of Elmore, Montgomery and Crenshaw counties. The vice chairman of the Montgomery County Commission, Ronda Walker, has previously announced that she would seek the Republican nominated for the seat.

The Republican Primary will be held on June 5, 2018.