Nice, Summer Days

by Ryan Stinnett

Compared to where it can be this year, the weather does not get much than this for summer in Alabama. Tons of sun, low humidity, and temperatures around 90°s, this weather is a world of difference compared to last week. Our nights are very refreshing with lows down in the 60s. This weather will stick around through Wednesday, before those humidity levels begin to inch back up late in the week.both Today and tomorrow will be mainly sunny and hot with highs around 90°.

STANDARD SUMMER WEATHER RETURNS: Southerly flow returns Thursday and will bring moist air back into the state. We will introduce the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours for Thursday and Friday. Coverage of the showers and storms should be a bit more numerous Thursday, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The Atlantic is clear and no tropical systems are expected to develop through the upcoming weekend. In the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storms Dora is now a hurricane, with winds of 80mph, but it is not expected to impact land.

HELLO JULY: As we roll into the new month, and head towards the heart of summer, the routine summer weather is expected to continue through the Independence Day holiday. Expect partly sunny, humid days with the daily round of scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be in the 40-60% range each day. It will be more humid and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s to lower 90s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan