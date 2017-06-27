Oak Shadow Lane Shooting Leaves One Dead; MPD Launches Investigation

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation following a fatal shooting that occurred June 26, 2017, in the 3700 block of Oak Shadow Lane.

At about 9:40 p.m. June 26 MPD Patrol and Fire Medics responded to the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival they located an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South, where he later was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting initially were unknown.

Further investigation indicates that the adult male subject, while armed with a handgun, forcibly entered private property in the 3700 block of Oak Shadow Lane and then was confronted by the homeowner. There was an exchange of gunfire, and the adult male fled the scene before being located in the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle. The homeowner was not injured.