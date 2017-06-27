Peak Selling Season for Small Farmers in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Small farmers in Dallas County generate a big portion of their annual income by taking advantage of the benefits that come from local Farmers Markets.

Right now, locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables are in season.

Small farmers can be found at area farmers markets trying to sell what they’ve grown.

About thirty farmers do business at the farmers market in Selma.

“It gives our farmers in this region an area a place to sell their products where people know they are going to be so people don’t have to look for them at the different roadside areas,” said County Extension Coordinator Callie Nelson.

The Selma -Dallas County Farmer’s Market is located in Bloch Park.

Its open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 6 am until 2 pm.