Lockdown Lifted at Redstone Arsenal after Possible Active Shooter Situation

by Alabama News Network Staff

A lockdown has been lifted at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, though officials say they are still investigating a possible active shooter incident there.

Christopher Colster, a spokesman for Redstone Arsenal, said officials do not believe there is an ongoing threat. No injuries or arrests have been reported.

Colster says a training exercise was ongoing that was supposed to end Wednesday. Officials had said on Facebook that an active shooter training exercise was planned for this week. But Colster would not say whether the active shooter report was part of that exercise, adding: “I really can’t say at this point what happened. I’m not sure myself.”

Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville said earlier in a tweet it was on lockdown amid reports of possible active shooter, telling workers to “run hide fight.”

More than 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors work daily at Redstone, which adjoins the city of Huntsville. It is home to Army missile defense programs and other military offices.

