Hearing Impaired Students Gain Skills for College Transition

by Danielle Wallace

For many students, the transition into college life can be challenging and this week hearing impaired students from across the state, are learning how to meet the challenge head on at Troy University.

“A lot of times these kids are the only one in their school that has a hearing loss and so it enables them to connect with their peers that are dealing with the same frustrations and stuff that they have to deal with on a regular basis,” says Rehab Counselor, Jamie Glass.

That’s where Troy University’s Interpreter Training Program comes in. This week students are learning about what they need to know in and outside the classroom with this lesson on etiquette.

“It’s overall just a very good experience for them,” says Glass.

Robert Shufford, a high school senior from Mckenzie, Alabama, says it gives him a boost of self confidence while preparing for what’s next.

“I’m not afraid to go off to college, they are helping me make the big transition,” says Shufford.

The goal is to give these students a taste of college life…While being aware of how professors can help.

“We do things on note-taking, we show them the different accommodations that they can have in the classroom that they may not have had in high school,” says Glass.

Students believe everything packed into this one week camp will benefit greatly during their entire college experience.

“This is a big help for me,” says Shufford.