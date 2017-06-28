Humidity Increasing, and So are Rain Chances

by Ryan Stinnett

Our flow will begin to come out of the south, and that means moisture levels begin to rise. It will be a bit more humid today, and we should see a few more clouds, and that also means isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible over the southern counties of the state. Today’s high will be in around 90° again.

LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE SUMMER: The continued southerly flow will bring more humid weather back into all of Alabama. Thursday and Friday we will see better rain chances as those typical scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours will pop-up across the landscape across Alabama. Despite the higher rain chances, we should still have a sun and cloud mix both days with highs in the mid 80s.

THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY: Routine summer weather is expected to continue this weekend and through the Independence Day holiday. Expect partly sunny, humid days with the daily round of scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be in the 30-50% range each day. It will be more humid and highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s. This overall pattern looks to persist for the rest of next week as well.

Have a wondrous Wednesday!

Ryan