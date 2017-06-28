Local Artist Paints President’s Portrait, Receives Letter from Trump

by Ellis Eskew

Craig Carlson has been painting all of his adult life.

His home studio is filled with portraits he has painted of his family, friends, and clients.

“You look for the way they hold their head, a characteristic expression, which kind of captures them,” said Carlson.

When Donald Trump won the presidency, he decided that he would paint one of him.

“I usually support every President. I want our country to prosper. I want it to do well. So I thought hey, I do so many portraits and I’m good at them. That’s all I know how to do. I don’t sing or dance. So I thought why not go for the top? So I did a portrait and it didn’t take too long, it went really quickly, just a head and shoulders, 20 x 24 inch,” said Carlson.

He showed us a smaller picture of the painting he sent by way of Attorney General Jeff Sessions asking him to give it to President Trump.

Carlson got a letter from Sessions saying he would send it to the President.

And then came a pleasant surprise.

“A month after that, I got a call from the White House staff and they told me they had given the portrait to the President and either he or his wife loved it and wanted to hang it in the White House or one of their residences. And I was honored,” said Carlson.

And not only that… Carlson recently received a letter from President Trump himself.

He stated he was honored to receive the portrait calling it an “extraordinary gift” and “remarkable piece of artwork.”

A piece of artwork that could now very well be hanging in the White House.

A huge compliment this artist is honored to receive.

“To get one from someone on top, makes you think ‘hey, maybe I am pretty good!'” said Carlson.