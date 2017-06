MPD: 3 men shot; 1 killed

by Darryl Hood

Montgomery Police say three men were shot Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block on Garden St in the Chisholm community.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two men are being treated for their injuries at a hospital.

Police have not released the conditions of the other two men or a motive for the shooting.

