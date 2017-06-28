State Commission Board Approves 2 More Public Charter Schools in Alabama

by Rashad Snell

A state commission has approved two more public charter schools to open in Alabama.

University Charter School will be operated by the University of West Alabama in Sumter County near the Mississippi line.

The school plans to start in fall 2018 with about 150 students in grades kindergarten through five. Al.com reports the school will expand to include all grades in 2019, making it Alabama’s first K-12 public charter school.

The second school, Infinity Learning Center, received conditional approval to accept at-risk students in Montgomery County. A leader says it plans to have 285 students and offer courses in aviation, business, law enforcement and legal services.

The Alabama Public Charter School Commission review proposals for both schools on Tuesday.

