UAB President on List of Top-Earning Presidents in the Country

by Rashad Snell

The Chronicle of Higher Education on Wednesday released its annual study of compensation for presidents of public colleges and universities in fiscal year 2016. The survey of more than 150 executives found that average total compensation increased by 5.3 percent over the previous year, to $501,000. Total compensation includes base pay, bonus pay, nontaxable benefits such as medical insurance, deferred compensation, severance pay, and other payments such as vacation leave that was cashed out.

The top 10 earners in fiscal year 2016:

Name Institution Total annual compensation

-Michael Crow (Arizona State University): $1,554,058

-William McRaven (University of Texas System): $1,500,000

-John Sharp (Texas A&M University System): $1,280,438

-W. Kent Fuchs (University of Florida): $1,102,862

-Michael McRobbie (Indiana University System) $1,067,074

-Eric Barron (Pennsylvania State University at University Park): $1,039,717

-Michael Drake (Ohio State University): $1,034,574

-Michael Young (Texas A&M University at College Station): $1,000,000

-Jean Robillard (University of Iowa): $929,045*

-Raymond Watts (University of Alabama at Birmingham): $890,000**

*Partial-year compensation

** Compensation provided by college for calendar year 2016, not fiscal year 2016

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)