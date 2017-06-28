University of Alabama Student Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

Posted:

by Rashad Snell

A University of Alabama student wanted on drug trafficking charges has been arrested in North Carolina.

Reports say 22-year-old Kevin James Piccolo was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in his hometown of Waxhaw, North Carolina. He will be transported to Tuscaloosa to face several drug-related charges, including marijuana trafficking.

According to court documents, West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents raided Piccolo’s apartment on May 26 and confiscated more than $18,000 of different drugs and nearly $6,000 in cash. Drugs that were seized allegedly included nearly five pounds of marijuana, LSD, cocaine and other drugs.

Piccolo will be held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $1.596 million bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

State Commission Board Approves 2 More Public Char...
UAB President on List of Top-Earning Presidents in...
Peak Selling Season for Small Farmers in Dallas Co...
Neighbors React To Shooting That Left a 9 Year Old...