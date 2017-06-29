An Alabama University President is in the Top Ten

He makes the most money of all public college and university presidents in Alabama.

by Tim Lennox

The Chronicle of Higher Education is out with a yearly list of the highest paid public college and university presidents in the U.S.:The top 10 earners in fiscal year 2016, and UAB’s President is on the list:

Name Institution Total annual compensation

Michael Crow Arizona State University $1,554,058

William McRaven University of Texas System $1,500,000

John Sharp Texas A&M University System $1,280,438

W. Kent Fuchs University of Florida $1,102,862

Michael McRobbie Indiana University System $1,067,074

Eric Barron Pennsylvania State University at University Park $1,039,717

Michael Drake Ohio State University $1,034,574

Michael Young Texas A&M University at College Station $1,000,000

Jean Robillard University of Iowa $929,045*

Raymond Watts University of Alabama at Birmingham $890,000**

*Partial-year compensation

** Compensation provided by college for calendar year 2016, not fiscal year 2016

