Black Belt Community Foundation Hosts Head Start Job Fair

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma-based organization has been awarded a 2.8 million dollar grant to oversee the Black Belt Head Start program.

The Black Belt Community Foundation was chosen to manage head start programs in Dallas, Choctaw, Marengo and Wilcox counties.

The foundation hosted an organizational session and job fair at Concordia College Alabama in Selma.

BBCF President Felecia Lucky says the foundation is looking to fill about 150 jobs.

“We have the director, Head Start Director’s position we’re trying to fill, we have some administrative positions, such as our food service and maintenance positions,” she said.

“We have those who will help us with nutrition, with mental health. It pretty much spans the gambit of what it takes to manage a Head Start program.”

For more information about jobs that may be available or the Black Belt Head Start program — call (334) 874-1126 or connect online at www.blackbeltfound.org.