Dallas Co. Man Dies in Lowndes Co. Single-Vehicle Crash

by Rashad Snell

A single-vehicle crash on June 28, has claimed the life of a Minter man.

Barnaby Ian Abner, 37, was killed when the 2002 Pontiac Bonneville, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway and struck a bridge column. Abner, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Pontiac was injured and transported to Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery.

The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 107 mile marker, approximately four miles north of Waller Road.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.