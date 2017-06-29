Rain is in the Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

Today and tomorrow, the moist air over the state will provide fuel for numerous and widespread showers and storms these two days. Though rain will be possible at anytime, the greatest coverage will come during the afternoon and evening hours. No “washout” but have the umbrella close as we are going to see occasional showers and storms passing through the area. Despite the higher rain chances, we are still going to have sun at times with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The Atlantic is clear and no tropical systems are expected to develop through the upcoming week. In the eastern Pacific Hurricane Dora has dissipated and the NHC has issued the last advisory on the system.

WEEKEND THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY: Routine summer weather is expected to continue this weekend and through the Independence Day holiday. Expect partly sunny, humid days with the daily round of scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms as rain chances will be in the 35-45% range each day. Highs will be mostly in the upper 80s to lower 90s. This overall pattern looks to persist for the rest of next week as well; fairly standard for July in Alabama.

Have a splendid day and stay dry!

Ryan