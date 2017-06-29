Snapchat’s “Snap Map” Causing Concern for Parents

by Ellis Eskew

In a day and time when technology puts the world at your fingertips, it can be fun and convenient…. but it can also be dangerous.

Local parents we talked to say they are concerned about what their kids do on their phones.

“It’s hard to monitor everything that they do…it really is. And it’s very scary,” said parent Linda Gleason.

Just this week, Blount County Alabama District Attorney Pamela Casey shared a video on her facebook page showing parents the perils of the Snapchat feature “Snap Map.”

“It actually had me moving in a car, so as a parent, anyone could be watching your kid. And that’s always been my thing with these apps, you always want to make sure your kids are safe,” said Casey.

Ashley Meldrum has a 15, 13, and 9-year-old. It’s something that concerns her as well.

“That’s scary and we’ve never allowed Snapchat anyway at this point. That’s a scary thing to imagine that anybody could look at it. We also make our children go private on all of their apps as well,” said Meldrum.

Casey went on to give these tips for any parent who has a child online.

“Number one, always know your child’s passwords. Number 2, know what apps your child is using and make sure you understand what they are,” said Casey.

She advises setting the “Snap Map” to “ghost mode” so that no one can see your location.

For more online safety tips, click here.