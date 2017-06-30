AL Secretary of State has Questions about Trump Voter Data Request

by Rashad Snell

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says he has questions he wants answered before turning over Alabama voter data to President Donald Trump’s commission investigating alleged voter fraud.

Merrill said Friday that there are a “number of questions we have to get answered.” He said security is one issue, but declined to name the other concerns.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity asked secretaries of state to provide voter data, such as birthdays, partial Social Security numbers, felony convictions and military status.

Merrill, a Republican, said he will turn over the information if assured it will accomplish the commission’s goals “without compromising the integrity of the voter rolls and the elections process in Alabama.”

He said the information sought by the commission is publicly available in Alabama.

