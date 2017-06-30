Governor Kay Ivey Day Celebrated in Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

Wilcox County designates June 30th as Governor Kay Ivey Day.

Ivey is a native of Camden.

Ivey says her hometown has played a significant role in shaping her into the person she is today.

“Growing up in Camden taught me to care about people, do unto others as you’d have them do unto you,” said Ivey.

“I think that goes a long way in whatever pursuit you have and certainly in elected office as well. So, yeah, Camden’s had a good influence on me.”

Ivey made the rounds around the county Friday afternoon.

A party was thrown in her honor at Paw Paw’s Shed.