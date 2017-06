Hot & Humid

by Shane Butler

A moisture rich environment is hovering over the deep south and it’s going to provide the fuel for daily showers and t-storms. Some storms will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. The heat will be cranking up and with the higher humidity its going to feel uncomfortable during the afternoon hours. We should see daytime highs in the low to mid 90s through the next several days. Typical summertime conditions coming our way until further notice.