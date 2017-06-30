Local and State 4th of July Activities Bring Fireworks and Fun

by Alabama News Network Staff

All across Alabama, there are plenty of Fourth of July events that you and your family can enjoy. Here is a list of local events, followed by other events statewide:

Local Events:

ALEXANDER CITY – BOAT PARADE

Kowaliga Marina – 255 Kowaliga Marina Road

10AM – Boats leave marina and go to the lighthouse near Children’s Harbor

ECLECTIC – MUSIC, FIREWORKS

Lake Martin Amphitheatre – 8878 Kowaliga Road

6PM-10:30PM, Fireworks at 9PM

More information

GREENVILLE – FIREWORKS

Celebrate America Fireworks Show

Tiger Stadium

7PM – Gates open

9PM – Fireworks

MONTGOMERY – CONCERTS, FIREWORKS

Montgomery Independence Day Celebration

Blount Cultural Park

6PM – Music starts

9PM – Fireworks

OPP – CONCERTS, SWIMMING, FIREWORKS

Frank Jackson State Park

10AM – Gates open

Dark – Fireworks

More information

PIKE ROAD – PARADE, FIREWORKS

9:30AM – Parade at Founders Station – 4902 Pike Road

5PM – Summer Fest at The Waters with music and food

Dark – Fireworks

More information

PRATTVILLE – PARADE, BOAT RACES, FOOD, CONCERT, FIREWORKS

9AM – Parade from Autauga Co. Courthouse to Stanley-Jensen Stadium

10AM – Cardboard boat races at Pratt Park

10AM – Lions Club BBQ and Camp Stew Sale at Pratt Park

6PM – Gates open at Stanley-Jensen Stadium for concert

Dark – Fireworks

More information

TROY – FIREWORKS

Veterans Memorial Stadium at Troy University

8:30PM – Fireworks

VALLEY GRANDE – FIREWORKS

Valley Grande City Park

9PM – Fireworks

WETUMPKA – CONCERT, FIREWORKS

Gold Star Park

6PM – Concert

9PM – Fireworks

Statewide Events:

BIRMINGHAM – FIREWORKS

Thunder on the Mountain

Vulcan Park atop Red Mountain

9PM Tuesday

More Information

DAUPHIN ISLAND – FIREWORKS

Beach next to Dauphin Island Elementary School

9PM Tuesday

DECATUR – INFLATABLES, WATER ACTIVITIES, FIREWORKS

51st Spirit of America Festival

Point Mallard

10AM-12PM Inflatables

All day-8PM Water park open

9PM Tuesday – Fireworks

More information

GULF SHORES – FIREWORKS

Gulf State Park Fishing Pier

9PM Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE – FIREWORKS

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

9AM-5PM – Free admission to Space & Rocket Center for children 12 and under

9PM Tuesday – Fireworks

More information

MOBILE – CONCERT, FIREWORKS

Cooper Riverside Park

7PM – Mobile Pops Concert

Fireworks afterward

MONTEVALLO – REENACTMENTS, GAMES, FIREWORKS

The American Village

11AM – Gates open

7PM – Main program begins with fireworks at the end

More information