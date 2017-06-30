MPD Charges Suspect in Garden Street Shooting

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in connection with the shooting death of Curtis Vaughn, 29, and the wounding of a father and son on Wednesday afternoon, June 28.

MPD charged Ricardo Crenshaw, 24, with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. He was taken into custody June 29 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Crenshaw was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under bonds totaling $270,000.

On Wednesday, June 28, at about 2:30 p.m., Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to the 100 block of Garden Street in reference to subjects shot. There, they located an adult male (Vaughn) who was pronounced dead at the scene. Two additional victims, an adult father and his young son, were located on Broadway Street after leaving the scene on Garden Street by personal vehicle en route to the hospital. Both father and son had sustained non-life- threatening gunshot wounds.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting initially were unknown. Further investigation identified Crenshaw as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release at this time.