No Washout For The Weekend

by Elissia Wilson

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will stick around for the weekend but they will be going down. We’ll be tracking clusters of thunderstorms into northern Alabama from northwest Arkansas. Some of the storms will hold together bringing heavy rainfall into the northern half of the state and scattered showers and storms farther south into the River Region.

Rest of Today: Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday & Sunday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.