Crimestoppers Host Gun Buy Back Program

by Danielle Wallace

People turning in guns Saturday, say they are tired of hearing of gun violence in the area.

This is one way they are helping law enforcement, while getting a small reward for turning guns that are not needed. The guns will soon be destroyed thanks to Crimestoppers gun buy back program. It’s an extension of programs they already have in area schools.

“We give a fifty dollar reward for any crime that occurs in the school, to any student that gives information on that crime. We also give a five hundred dollar reward through atf for any gun that’s found on school grounds,” says Tony Garrett, Executive Director of Central Alabama Crimestoppers.

Now they are taking that initiative into the community.

“All of the guns that we have gotten back today are from people that have guns in their home-they are not gun users but they felt if there house were broken into those guns would probalby get out on the street,” says Garrett.

“Just in case someone break into the house and steal the gun I want to make sure they don’t get mine,” says James Pierce.

There’s no rewards for air rifles…BB guns and non working guns.

But people turning in rifles, shotguns, or handguns, leave with $50 and $100 for assault weapons.

People participating in the effort believe it will cut down on guns getting in the hands of kids.

“A lot of people have kids, there are a lot of kids so when they’re in drawers, not locked in safe, put away there is a chance for that, there’s always a possibility,” says Madison Freeman.

“Lately, this past year we had a situation where a female got shot at bellingrath and a lot of people wanted to do more,” says Garrett.

Since the Montgomery Police Department can’t do buy backs due to legislation, Crimestoppers officials believe that the effort should continue.

“We don’t want the guns to fall in the hands of people that will commit crimes, or don’t know how to use the guns,” says Pierce

Saturday, Crimestoppers officials were able to collect 67 guns during the buy back program. This is the first year that Crimestoppers has hosted a gun buy back in Montgomery. Officials are hoping to do more.