Trending Hotter For The Fourth Of July

by Ben Lang

Video Forecast Available on our Facebook Page.

Coverage of Thunderstorms remains very low this afternoon, similarly to Saturday. There is still a chance for isolated storms through the early evening just about anywhere in the coverage area. Overnight looks calmer, with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures will trend even warmer for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Look for highs to creep up towards the mid 90s. Scattered storms will also be possible once we hit peak instability in the afternoons of Monday and Tuesday. Neither day looks like it will be a total washout. The diurnal nature of storms on Tuesday lends itself well to fireworks celebrations. The area will likely be rain-free by Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday look like they will be the hottest days. Highs each day forecast to reach 95°. Heat indexes will almost certainly eclipse 100° thanks to dewpoints continuing to trend in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances look lower from about Thursday through the weekend. It looks like this will be a week where we transition towards the typical hot, humid, isolated afternoon storm weather pattern typical of Alabama summers.