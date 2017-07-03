Boy Killed in Selma Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

From the West Alabama Newsroom — Gunfire in Selma has left a boy deadl.

Lt. Tory Neely of the Selma Police Dept. told Alabama News Network that police responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of Washington Street just after noon. Neely says officers found a boy lying in the doorway of a residence.

Investigators are gathering information and conducting interviews. No arrests have been made but police are pursuing leads.

If you have any information on this case, call Selma police at (334) 874-6611.