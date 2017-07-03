First Responder: Millbrook Fire-Medics Joseph Spitzer, Dewayne Gordon and Lt. Dallas Dunlap

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is partnering with Wettermark Keith law firm to honor first responders in the River Region. We’re honoring three first responders who were nominated by a young man after they saved his life.

The three first responders received a drowning call earlier in the spring, then rushed to find Billy Johnson clinging to life.

After performing CPR, Johnson was taken to the hospital and the men thought that would be the last time they’d ever see him.

Johnson wanted to thank the men who saved his life And it’s a thank you these men don’t often hear.

“We all should be like first responders. If we all could be like first responders, then we could change the way that people look at one another in this nation,” Johnson said.