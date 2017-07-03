Troy Residents Speak Out On Massive Lay Off At Helicopter Manufacturing Plant

by Jalea Brooks

Residents say the lay offs of an estimated 160 employees at Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin Plant will bring uncertainty to many in town.

“I’ts not gonna be good for troy” says resident Miriam Owens “Times are so hard now,people were already worried about what was going to happen next”.

Residents like Steve Ivey want to know, why now? “I don’t see why the people that have been loyal to it [the plant] why are they laying them off”? says Ivey.

Last week employees at the plant were notified that the company was down sizing at their location after cutting back on production of their Sea Hawk helicopters, the primary source of work for the facility.

Other residents weigh in saying “I don’t think its right for them to lay off the people because they have kids.” – Secondino Hord and “you know there’s a lot of families out here, it will effect the school children it will affect the places people live you know i just think its unfair.” -Barbara Kidd

With less than 60 days until affected employees will leave their jobs at Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin plant, Kidd says “I think they should have gave them enough warning to give them a job”.