Hot 4th of July Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

HAPPY 241st BIRTHDAY AMERICA: Today should be dry, mainly sunny, hot, and humid as highs will range from the lower to mid 90s. There could be a stray afternoon storm, but most locations will be dry and if there is a storm, it will be ending in time for all those firework shows across the area this evening.

DON IS THAT YOU?: Latest update on what is likely our next tropical cyclone. Recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that the well-defined low pressure system located about 750 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing winds to near tropical storm force close to the center. Showers and thunderstorms have increased and become a little better organized over the past several hours and, if this recent development trend continues, a tropical depression or a tropical storm could form later today or on Wednesday. The low is expected to move slowly westward today, and then move toward the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph by tonight and on Wednesday. Over the next five days, the NHC gives this is feature a high, 80% of developing into a tropical cyclone. If it does develop, it will be our fourth system of the year and give the name Don and looking long range, it does not appear to pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

REST OF THE WEEK: It’s the dog days of summer, and there will be little change in the overall weather pattern. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lowers to mid 90s each day, and we are going to be seeing a mix of sun and clouds each day. We may have to start paying attention to those heat index values as they could begin to approach the lower 100s, which would be advisory criteria for Central Alabama. Of course, each day will bring the threat for showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For the upcoming weekend, the models still show evidence of a front moving into the state, but as I said this morning, it is very hard for a front to make it this far south this time of year. As of now, we are going to stick to the standard summer forecast with more sun than clouds, highs in in the upper 80s to lower 90s, and afternoon/evening showers and storms.

Have a great and safe Independence Day!

Ryan