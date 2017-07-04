Opp Celebrates Independence Day

by Caitlyn Cline

The city of Opp’s Independence Day celebration was at Frank Jackson State Park, just like it has been for decades.

Mayor Becky Bracke says the celebration has been held on the lake for as long as she can remember, and she doesn’t plan on changing the location anytime soon.

“Well, just for them to see what a great state park we have here. And just to get together, have fun, and fellowship,” she says.

There were plenty of chances for people to have fun, in the water or on land. Bounce houses and water slides were provided for the kids, several local artists provided live music, and of course the lake was clean and ready for swimming.

The Opp Fire Department manned the grill all day, making hot dogs and hamburgers, while the city of Opp provided free watermelon slices to guests. There were other options for concessions of course, like the grilled corn stand that seemed to be a hit.

Families started arriving at the park as early as 10 AM and the fireworks display was slated to start at 8:30 PM.