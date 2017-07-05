Fourth Of July In Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

On America’s 241st birthday, people across the country have been celebrating independence day, including at Blount Cultural park in Montgomery.

A sea of lawn chairs, coolers, and blankets, that’s a typical sight at the city’s annual Independence Day celebration. This year’s outing was no exception.

“We we’re looking for just a a quiet way to spend our day with the grand daughter and this is perfect, we’re from

New England and this is what you do…you go to the park, you watch the fireworks and you eat a picnic”

Hundreds of folks enjoyed time well spent with their family and friends….

“We brought the kids out so they can jump on the little bouncy thing and listen to the live concert”

with a 4th of July celebration that had a little something for everyone.

“I like Um the bouncy thing over there, and the arts and crafts”

But In between the food fun and fellowship, folks tell me they still take time to remember the importance of honoring the meaning behind their day off.

“The kids were saying that they wanted to come out and have fun but also it’s a day of independence for the whole country”

“I’m a veteran, so just our country being independent and free.”

“We have a lot of family that has served we have family now that’s still serving and someone that’s going to be deployed at the end of this month so it’s really important that we remember it’s not about the cookouts.