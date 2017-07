Lost Dog: Bocephus

by Amanda Moyer

Last seen Saturday, July 1 on County Road 66 in Deatsville. Blue tick hound mix named Bocephus, but also responds to Beef. Male, intact. Estimated weighing fifty pounds. Gray with black spots last seen wearing camouflage collar (no tags). He is still a puppy at about eight months old and very energetic and friendly.

If found, please call Michael Atcheson at 334-201-8241 or Abby Atcheson at 334-201-6103.