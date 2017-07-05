Montgomery Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Early-Morning Crash

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a Montgomery man with murder and first-degree assault in connection with an early-morning crash that resulted in one death and one life-threatening injury. The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, on Fairview Avenue at Norman Bridge Road.

MPD arrested Stanley Wilson, 28, the driver of one of the vehicles, and transported him to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under bonds totaling $80,000. Officers took Wilson into custody at the scene of the crash.

MPD’s investigation indicates that a Chevrolet Caprice driven by Wilson was fleeing from a state trooper who had attempted to stop the vehicle for excessive speed. The Chevrolet was traveling eastbound on Fairview Avenue when it ran a red light at Norman Bridge and struck a Ford Focus that was southbound on Norman Bridge. The passenger of the Ford, whose identity is unknown at this time, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Wilson, the only occupant of the Chevrolet, sustained minor injuries.

MPD is continuing to investigate the crash, and no additional details are available for release at this time.