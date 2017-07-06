Authorities Search for Two Work Release Escaped Inmates

by Rashad Snell

Two inmates are on the loose from minimum-security state prison facilities in Alabama.

State prison officials say Michael John Klink, 49, escaped from the Elba Work Release Center in southeast Alabama early Thursday. He was serving 20 years for third-degree burglary.

A statement from prison officials says Terry Lee Stokes, 43, hasn’t been seen since he left a job location in Dadeville on Wednesday. Stokes is serving 20 years for second-degree burglary in Pike County at the state work release center in Alexander City.

Both men were wearing civilian clothing when last seen.

