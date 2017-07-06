Better Rain Chances Curb The Heat This Weekend

by Ben Lang

The heat and humidity will be felt in full force again Thursday afternoon. Highs today will again be in the mid 90s, with heat indexes in the lower 100s. A few isolated storms possible this afternoon, but again storm coverage will be highest across north-central Alabama, to the north of our viewing area. Tonight, the area will dry out but it will still be warm and muggy. Lows will fall to only the mid 70s.

Better rain chances arrive on Friday when a stalled out boundary finally moves towards north Alabama. More widely scattered storms are expected for this weekend as well. Due to the rain and at times increased cloudcover, high temperatures should be a little bit cooler, topping out in the lower 90s for Friday through Sunday. Overnight lows remain in the mid 70s.

Rain chances go down again next week, which means afternoon highs will again be on the increase. Highs by the middle of next week may be back in the mid 90s, with only isolated afternoon storms.