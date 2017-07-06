Heat Safety Precautions

by Ellis Eskew

The heat and humidity have definitely returned this week as temperatures soar into the 90’s.

And if you’re not careful, it can be extremely dangerous.

If you have to be out in the heat for extended periods of time, experts remind you to drink plenty of fluids.

Dr. Mary McIntyre is the Chief Medical Officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health. She says listening to your body is important.

“The reality is, is that we need to replace those fluids that are being lost and if any symptoms occur, that can be anywhere from feeling light headed, dizzy, nauseated– it’s telling you its time to actually take a break,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre says don’t go out in the hottest part of the day, if you can help it. Wear light clothing and wear sunscreen to protect your skin.

Click here for more heat safety tips.