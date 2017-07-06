Racial Healing Focus of $3 Million Dollar Grant in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma organization gets a three million dollar grant to help fight the effects of racism and promote racial healing.

The Black Belt Community Foundation is working to eliminate the notion that any one race is less than or superior to another.

The organization was chosen by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to implement its Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation initiative.

TRHT Project Director Robert Turner says the Selma project will focus on five key areas.

“And the first one is narrative change. Change how we talk about each other. Change how we write about each other if you in the press. Change how we sing or rap about each other if you’re in entertainment and that’s important,” said Turner.

“Every young black man with a hoodie is not a thug. And every person that likes Lynyrd Skynyrd is not a racist.”

The BBCF is partnering with the Selma Center for Non-Violence, Truth and Reconciliation to implement the project.

For more info call (334) 874-1126.