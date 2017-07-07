Wetumpka Boys & Girls Club Closes

by Andrew James

After months of fighting for funding, the Boys & Girls Club of Wetumpka closed its doors for the final time Friday afternoon. The club struggled to find funding after the City of Wetumpka cut the club from it’s yearly budget.

“You can’t just point to one thing that killed the club, but I would say a big part of it was apathy,” explained long-time volunteer Michael Waters.

The Wetumpka club has around 300 members and on any given day they see between 90 and 100 kids.

“It’s one of the toughest things that I will have to do in my lifetime is closing down a Boys and Girls Club.” explained Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the River Region Rick Jackson.

Volunteers are already trying to create some type of alternative to the club in Wetumpka.