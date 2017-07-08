Dozens of Homes Showcased at the Parade of Homes

by Danielle Wallace

Several homes are waiting to be filled with homeowners and by the looks of it, it may not be hard to make a sale.

“I think it’s a good idea for people building a home to get new ideas and or ideas that they may see that they didn’t know about and if you’re remodeling or something-ideas about that as well,” says Mary Easterling.

This year’s parade of homes features 48 homes, from 16 builders from across the Tri-County area. The “New Park” neighborhood is the central location for Montgomery’s parade of homes with one home, named the parade’s “Ideal Home.”

“It’s our ideal home because of all the unique features that it has. It has a very bold color palette,” says builder David Strickland.

The Greater Montgomery Homebuilders Association plays a big part in each home’s design.

“It gives our builders an opportunity to showcase what they can do and it’s a big marketing campaign that allows people to come and see a bunch of new homes all in one weekend,” says Marie Price.

“The homes are gorgeous so far that we’ve seen. I live next door to one of the builders so of obviously I support the Homebuilders Association,” says Beth Oliver.

By the end of the weekend, it’s not surprising to builders if people buy in.

“Every year we have people that just decide during the parade that they want to buy a particular home and that’s kind of why we do it. We want our builders to go to work and the parade just helps us do that,” says Price.

The Parade of Homes Continues Sunday beginning a 1 pm until 6 pm and also on July 15th and 16th.

For more information you can call 334-215-9215 or visit the website at http://newparkliving.com/new-homes/new-park-home-builders/2017-parade-of-homes