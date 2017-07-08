Thunderstorms Diminish Tonight; More on Sunday

by Ben Lang

An approaching boundary from our north triggered widespread thunderstorms this afternoon. At times these storms were rather intense, producing frequent lightning and heavy rain. Storms have remained below severe limits so far. These storms will quickly weaken and fall apart this evening, and the area should be mostly dry overnight tonight. It will be warm and muggy though, with lows in the mid 70s.

More storms are likely for Sunday afternoon. The boundary, or cool front, will actually stall out somewhere near the I-85/Hwy 80 corridor tonight. This means that most storms will be focused across areas south of that line on Sunday afternoon. These storms will be greatest in coverage in the middle of the afternoon, before diminishing Sunday evening. There could be a briefly severe thunderstorm or two across south Alabama, with winds up to 60mph being the main hazard.

Storm coverage will trend lower in the afternoon hours to begin the work week. Highs temps will respond by gradually warming each afternoon. Right now, looks like Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days, with highs near 95° each day. Models are trending warmer, so its not out of the question that a few locations reach the upper 90s those days. Time will tell, and we will continue to update this forecast through the week. Overnight lows remain warm and muggy in the mid 70s over the next 8 days.