Isolated Afternoon Storms Continue; Heat Ramps Up

by Ben Lang

Shower and thunderstorm coverage is lower so far through early Sunday evening compared to this time yesterday. These storms will also follow that same trend, where they diminish through the evening hours. Drier conditions set up tonight, but it will remain warm and muggy. Lows will be a little cooler tonight, falling to the lower 70s.

More storms are likely by Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly warmer as well. Look for a high of 93° in Montgomery, with lower 90s elsewhere. The afternoon high temperatures will continue to increase as rain chances decrease this week. We will be around 94° Wednesday afternoon, then 95° for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances drop to 20% for Thursday and Friday. Afternoon heat index values will reach at least the lower 100s during the afternoon hours on these days.

The heat looks to back down again next weekend. The chance for rain will also trend higher Saturday through Monday, closer to 40% each day. Overnight lows will continue to only drop to the mid 70s.