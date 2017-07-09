Northview Christian Church Hosts “Worship on the Waterfront”

by Danielle Wallace

For Northview Christian Church, Sunday’s service was a little different with lawn chairs and blankets on the Riverfront.

“The best place to have it is on the water and we want to come out here and just kind of proclaim the name of jesus over this city and invite other people who may not be going to church today or who just want something different this morning to come out and worship with us,” says Hart Ramsey, Senior Pastor of Northview Christian Church.

Hundreds of people gathered for the service, participating in worship and hearing a message from Senior Pastor Hart Ramsey.

“With the news of all the murders and everything bad going on. This is just a change of scenery, change of feel-letting people know that there’s still hope for this community-not just this community but surrounding areas too,” says Taneki Mayes.

People attending believe it’s something that’s needed among many churches, who wish to reach others.

“We’re always inside the church but I think being out here opens the doors to the community where everyone can worship together,” says Tanika Munpfield.

“It’s hot but I think everybody overall is loving it-the music is great, the community is great. I think everybody is having a good time. I’m having a good time,” says Mayes.

It’s that positive attitude among the crowd that could make a difference for not only their own communities but others.

“Just the freedom of being out is kind like the freedom we experience in Christ and what I love about it, is that there is not limitation to race or nationality,” says Brandon Mayes.

“Everybody gets to come together-black, white, asian. I think opportunities like this need to happen more and more,” says Munpfield.