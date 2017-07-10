Thieves Steal More Pit Bull Puppies from Selma Couple

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Thieves steal two more pitbull puppies from a Selma couple’s backyard and this time they do it in broad daylight.

The latest theft was caught on tape.

The video shows a suspect throwing both puppies over the gate to another suspect.

Selma resident Catherine Gordon says it’s the second time someone has stolen puppies from her house.

She says four puppies were stolen back in May.

“This time around the thieves came when we looked to be home,” said Gordon.

“They came in broad daylight. They came not once but twice and seemed to have absolutely no fear whatsoever.”

The puppy thefts remain under investigation by Selma Police.

Anyone with information call (334) 874-21-25.