Police Make Arrest in Marathon Gas Station Shooting in Lowndes County

by Lillie Dunn

Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, have made an arrest in the Marathon gas station shooting that occurred in Lowndes County.

Katrina Latrese Owens, 40, of Montgomery was charged with first-degree Robbery and booked at the Lowndes County jail with a $500,000 bond. Agents anticipate additional arrests.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is encouraged to call the State Bureau of Investigation at 334-242-1142 or ALEA Central Communications at 334-270-1122. If you would like to remain anonymous, you may leave a tip on the SBI Crime Tip Line at 800-392-8011.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.