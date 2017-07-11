Alabama Man Arrested in Mother’s Stabbing Death

by Lillie Dunn

Police say an Alabama man is charged in what they are calling the brutal stabbing death of his mother in suburban Birmingham.

Authorities say 30-year-old Carl Brandon Goodwin is charged with murder in the killing of 55-year-old Maria Jocelyn Goodwin.

Police found the woman’s body in the family home Monday night, and Hueytown Police Chief Chuck Hager tells al.com she likely had been dead since Saturday.

Court records aren’t available to show whether Goodwin has a defense lawyer.

Hager says the woman put up a struggle and didn’t die quickly. Al.com reports the man told investigators he killed his mother after hearing the voices of demons telling him to do so.

Hagler says police previously have gone to the home on domestic violence issues between the son and his mother.

