Dry Morning, Hot Afternoon with Random Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

It is that old summer-time routine as showers and storms are expected each and every day. Expect the days to feature more sun than clouds, with hot and humid conditions. Each afternoon should see highs in the lower to mid 90s, and also each afternoon we are going to see showers and storms pop-up randomly across the Alabama landscape. No way of knowing when and where these will develop, that is just how summer-time convection works. They will last about an hour, produce gusty winds, brief downpours, and of course very frequent lightning. These are driven by daytime heating, so as as soon as the sun sets, the convection will generally wind down as well. Nights will be mainly clear and muggy with 70s for lows.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For the weekend, we are going to stick with a persistence forecast. Both Saturday and Sunday will have lots of morning sunshine, and then the risk of passing afternoon/evening showers and storms. A weak surface front could bring an increase in the number of storms to the state Sunday into Monday. Highs for the weekend should be at or just over 90 degrees.

Stay cool and have a great day!

Ryan