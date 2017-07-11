Family Uses Social Media to Find Lost Urn

by Andrew James

Losing a loved one can be one of the hardest things to go through especially when it’s someone you lived with. That’s the the reality for one family that recently lost their grandmother.

“She was like my second mom basically, she was there for everything like first day of school she’d take our pictures,” said Gabrielle Frazier about her late-grandmother.

Since her grandmother’s death, Gabrielle’s mom decided to get all of her daughters a small urn to wear on a necklace, but over the weekend the urn was lost when she was playing at Prattville’s splash pad.

“When it wasn’t I felt like I lost her again,” Gabrielle explained.

That’s where social media comes into play. Gabrielle’s mom, Katie, decided to post on Facebook asking people to keep an eye out for the missing urn, and immediately people joined in on the search. The post has been shared over 3,000 times.

“Completely unbelievable that so many people were trying so hard to find this for a complete stranger and it was found,” Katie shared.

A few days later, the urn was found and returned to the family. Now they want everyone to know how thankful they are.

“It really just makes you feel like you can’t lose hope in humanity yet,” Katie said.