Top Pre-K Center Prepares for New School Year

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

One of the top pre-k centers in the country is located in Selma and school officials are working hard to get it ready for the new school year.

Byrd First Class Early Learning Center is one of the state’s top pre-k facilities and since the Alabama pre-k program has been ranked number one in the nation for eleven years straight, that makes Byrd one of the top pre-k centers in the entire country.

Principal Lashonda Brown says the center uses developmentally appropriate practices to help children transition from home life into a classroom environment.

“We have a structured curriculum, the kids, we do sounds, we do colors, we do all those developmentally appropriate things for 4 year olds,” said Brown.

“Instead of giving them a worksheet and just write to a hundred, they play with blocks and count to a hundred.”

Crews are getting the facility ready for the upcoming school year which is only weeks away.

Registration is available online at http://byrd.selmacityschools.org/.

Registration is also available at the school.

You will need to bring the child’s birth certificate, social security card, proof of income, proof of residence (a current utility bill), blue immunization form, and proof of insurance.