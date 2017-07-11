Update: Victims’ Names Released in Triple-Fatal Wreck in Pike County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama state troopers have released the names of the three people killed in a wreck in Pike County on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 231 in southern Pike County, near the Coffee County line.

State troopers say Debra Myers Askew, 61, of Brundidge, was critically injured when her car hit another car driven by Robert C. Pecnick, 49, of St. Augustine, Fla. Pecnick and his wife Suzette, 46, were pronounced dead at the scene by Pike County Coroner Jerry Williams.

State troopers say Askew was taken by air to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan where she died a short time later. The driver of a third vehicle that was involved in the crash, a tractor-trailer truck, was not injured.