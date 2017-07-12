Getting Hotter To End The Week

by Ben Lang

Temperatures are heating up today, and by this afternoon most locations will reach the low to mid 90s. Heat indexes will be in the lower 100s. Scattered storms will help to cool some locations down, but not everyone will see them. If you do end up under one of these storms, they will be very slow moving and provide heavy downpours. Frequent lightning will also accompany these storms, so its best to stay indoors until they weaken and fizzle out.

As is typical for summer, the storms will fade away as we enter the evening hours. Temperatures slowly cool to the mid 70s overnight, with skies becoming partly cloudy. The heat continues to build in Thursday and Friday. The coverage of showers and storms will be lower, and heat indexes will climb to around 105° each afternoon.

Better chances for rain arrive this weekend, which will curb the heat a little bit. A weak frontal boundary will approach the area and then stall out in central Alabama on Saturday. This will enhance our chance for rain Saturday through Monday, with POPs increasing to 50% Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows remain warm & muggy, dropping to the mid 70s over the next 8 days. Early indications are that rain chances are lower next week, and afternoon highs respond by warming back to the mid 90s next Tuesday and Wednesday.